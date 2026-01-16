This week’s Curated Weekend spotlights two experiences that invite you to see — and sense — the city in new ways: a scenic walk along the fortress walls of Namhansanseong, offering sweeping nighttime views of Seoul’s glittering skyline, and the immersive exhibition Dialogue in the Dark, where visitors navigate total darkness.

Sweeping view of Seoul, light walking at Namhansanseong Fortress

As the new year begins, many people are motivated to start fresh and look for places to get some exercise. Namhansanseong Fortress is an ideal destination not only for hiking but also for a leisurely walk along its fortress walls. What’s more, the site offers some of the best panoramic views of Seoul, especially at night, when the city lights create a stunning skyline.

Located about 25 kilometers southeast of central Seoul, the fortress once served as the Joseon Kingdom’s emergency capital. Built on rugged mountainous terrain, it was capable of sheltering both the royal court and the people in times of national crisis. The fortress is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

There are five walking and hiking courses along the fortress walls, ranging from light walking routes to more demanding hikes, with durations from 60 to 200 minutes. For beginners, the first course, “Commander’s Road,” and the second course, “King’s Road,” are recommended, taking about 80 minutes and 60 minutes, respectively.

The courses can be seen at the entrance to the fortress and its website.

Both routes pass the observatory platform near the west gate, a popular viewpoint offering sweeping panoramas of Seoul and a hidden favorite spot for night-view lovers. From the platform, visitors can take in iconic landmarks such as N Seoul Tower, Lotte World Tower and the Han River, unfolding in a breathtaking cityscape.

731 Namhansanseong-ro, Namhansanseong-myeon, Gwangju-si, Gyeonggi-do

'Dialogue in the Dark,' a 100-minute journey into communication beyond sight

For those seeking a weekend experience that goes beyond the usual museum visit, “Dialogue in the Dark” offers a strikingly different kind of cultural immersion — one that unfolds in complete darkness and relies entirely on the senses beyond sight.

Conceived around the idea of “discovering true communication,” the exhibition places participants in an extreme environment where visual information is completely removed. Guided by a specially trained facilitator known as a “Roadmaster,” visitors spend 100 minutes navigating a series of situations in absolute darkness, using sound, touch, smell and dialogue to make sense of their surroundings. Deprived of sight, imagination sharpens, memories surface and creativity is activated in unexpected ways.

The experience is also designed to explore human relationships. Moving through the dark together, participants must rely on one another, practicing trust, consideration and cooperation. In the process, the exhibition aims to foster a deeper understanding of others and, ultimately, a more honest encounter with oneself. In this space, conversation becomes the only reliable tool for orientation and connection, turning simple dialogue into a powerful medium of communication.

“Dialogue in the Dark” is an interactive, participatory exhibition rather than a conventional display. Sessions last 100 minutes and are open Wednesday through Sunday and on public holidays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with reservations required. Each session accommodates between one and eight participants. Those with severe claustrophobia are advised that the experience may be challenging.

Because communication is central to safety and participation, non-Korean speakers are admitted only after prior consultation. English-language tours are available for groups only, with up to eight participants per session at a flat rate of 300,000 won.

Admission is 33,000 won for adults and 22,000 won for teenagers.

71, Bukchon-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul