Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole offers staycation package for families

Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole is courting urban families with a staycation package that bundles space, play and convenience into a single night away.

The Pullman Family Stay includes a one-bedroom deluxe king residence with a complimentary extra bed, breakfast for two adults and one child at the 24th-floor Embers restaurant and admission for one adult and one child to Champion The Black Belt, an indoor activity park at the adjacent NC Eastpole Mall.

Guests also have access to the hotel’s fitness center, indoor pool, children’s pool and jacuzzi. The package is priced from 450,000 won and is available for bookings and stays through March 31.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces lineup of Seollal gift sets

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering a broad lineup of Seollal gift sets that range from premium hanwoo beef to wellness honey, seasonal fruit and home fragrance.

Prices span from 100,000 won for hotel gift vouchers to 835,000 won for a top-tier 1++ hanwoo grilling set, featuring rib eye, tenderloin and strip loin. Other options include Andong hanwoo assortments starting at 195,000 won, honey sets from 180,000 won, and a signature candle-and-diffuser set priced at 187,000 won.

Orders are open through Jan. 25, with pickup scheduled for early February.

Park Hyatt Seoul spotlights strawberry season

Park Hyatt Seoul’s 24th-floor Lounge is spotlighting peak-season strawberries in a winter afternoon tea that balances classic French pastry with Korean accents.

The set pairs savory bites such as lobster puff pastry and black truffle brioche with a multicourse strawberry dessert lineup, including yogurt mousse cake, fraisier and shortcake. A glass of rose sparkling wine is included.

The afternoon tea is priced at 68,000 won per person and is available through March 1. Takeaway strawberry desserts are also sold individually from 15,000 won, or as a three-item gift box for 48,000 won.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong offers takeout series for Seollal

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is tapping into the demand for simplified Seollal dining with Holiday To-Go, a takeout series of full Korean feast sets designed for home or ceremonial tables.

Two options are offered: the standard Holiday To-Go Set at 309,000 won and the premium version at 399,000 won. The menus feature classics such as assorted jeon, japchae, grilled fish, LA galbi and herbal-braised short ribs, with the premium set adding higher-grade beef and additional dishes. Each order includes a bottle of Korean rice wine.

Reservations run through mid-February, with pickup scheduled around the holiday period.

Walkerhill Hotel & Resort rolls out gift selection for Seollal

Walkerhill Hotel & Resort has rolled out its 2026 Gift Selection for Seollal, a 56-item lineup that includes premium beef, gourmet foods and home goods, with prices ranging up to 2 million won.

The collection is grouped into five categories, including premium meat sets prepared by the chefs of hanwoo specialist Myongwolgwan, hotel-made Supex kimchi, ready-to-heat signature dishes and lifestyle items such as goose-down bedding and scented candles. Standout offerings include top-grade 1++ hanwoo aged for grilling and braising, as well as a new prestige towel set created in collaboration with visual artist Jayson Atienza.

More accessible options, such as fragrances and tableware, start from 48,000 won. Orders are open through Feb. 13.