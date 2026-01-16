"Heartman"

(South Korea)

Opened Jan. 14

Comedy/Romance

Directed by Choi Won-sub

A washed-up rock front man (Kwon Sang-woo) scrambles to hide his daughter when he falls for an old flame (Moon Chae-won) who cannot stand kids, in this remake of the Argentine comedy "No Kids."

"Good Fortune"

(US)

Opened Jan. 7

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Aziz Ansari

A hapless angel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy tech investor (Seth Rogen).

"Father Mother Sister Brother"

(US)

Opened Dec. 31

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

Three sets of adult siblings pay visits to their distant, enigmatic parents in this triptych spanning the US, Ireland and France.

"Once We Were Us"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 31

Romance

Directed by Kim Do-young

Two strangers (Moon Ga-young, Koo Kyo-hwan) meet on a bus, fall in love while chasing their dreams in the city and reunite a decade after parting ways, in this Korean remake of the 2018 Chinese film "Us and Them."