"Heartman"
(South Korea)
Opened Jan. 14
Comedy/Romance
Directed by Choi Won-sub
A washed-up rock front man (Kwon Sang-woo) scrambles to hide his daughter when he falls for an old flame (Moon Chae-won) who cannot stand kids, in this remake of the Argentine comedy "No Kids."
"Good Fortune"
(US)
Opened Jan. 7
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Aziz Ansari
A hapless angel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy tech investor (Seth Rogen).
"Father Mother Sister Brother"
(US)
Opened Dec. 31
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Jim Jarmusch
Three sets of adult siblings pay visits to their distant, enigmatic parents in this triptych spanning the US, Ireland and France.
"Once We Were Us"
(South Korea)
Opened Dec. 31
Romance
Directed by Kim Do-young
Two strangers (Moon Ga-young, Koo Kyo-hwan) meet on a bus, fall in love while chasing their dreams in the city and reunite a decade after parting ways, in this Korean remake of the 2018 Chinese film "Us and Them."
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com