Tarzzan of Allday Project uploaded a music video for his solo single “Medusa,” via agency The Black Label on Monday.

To the melodic thumps of the tune, he fully demonstrates his freewheeling performance skills in the visuals that kept the color palette to a minimum, except for a few seconds showing the Korean national flag with a flash of red and blue.

The rapper and dancer of the five-piece co-ed group was featured in a single from Bryan Chase dropped in November last year. Chase is a Korean American rapper who introduced Tarzzan to his agency The Black Label, now home to both.

Meanwhile, Allday Project rolled out its eponymous first EP last month and barely six months since debut, cinched nomination for best new artist in K-Pop from 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.