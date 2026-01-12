Hanwha Life said Monday that Dreamplus, its financial co-brand focused on cultivating next-generation leaders, has completed the first cohort of its practical investment community program.

Launched in August last year, the Dreamplus Investor Club is a six-month program designed to nurture emerging fund managers by strengthening hands-on investment skills and expanding professional networks. Attendees participated in expert-led lectures, team-based projects and mentoring sessions centered on real-world investment practices.

The curriculum included drafting review reports for startup investment and analyzing exit case studies of unlisted companies. Four participants were also selected for a study trip to New York, where they met with major global financial institutions including Blackstone, KKR and Bank of America.

To mark the program’s conclusion, Hanwha Life selected three high-potential participants for a four-week internship within its investment division, where they will gain hands-on experience in industrial research and investment analysis.

“It was a valuable opportunity to engage directly with experts across the investment ecosystem, from venture capital and private equity to startup founders,” said participant Choi In-woo. “The program significantly deepened my interest in practical investment work.”

“Through the Investor Club, promising talents were able to gain hands-on experience and clarify their career paths,” said Kil Se-woon, head of the Hanwha Life Dreamplus Center. “We will continue to provide systematic support to help them compete on the global stage.”