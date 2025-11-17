Hanwha Life said Monday that it is strengthening its long-term strategy to cultivate globally competitive finance and tech talent, expanding programs that connect young professionals with international networks, mentorship and real-world industry exposure.

At the core of this push is Lifeplus, the company’s financial co-brand dedicated to developing next-generation leaders. Through its global talent platform, Hanwha Life has been investing in initiatives that help young Koreans gain insights from top financial institutions, deepen their understanding of emerging technologies and build early-stage career foundations.

As part of these efforts, Lifeplus recently wrapped up its “Lifeplus NY 2025” program in New York, an initiative now in its third year. Held at The Glasshouse in Manhattan, the program brings together industry specialists and aspiring financial professionals for tailored guidance.

This year’s edition offered group mentoring sessions led by executives from Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, the Ethereum Foundation, AI-based financial startup LinqAlpha and digital asset services company Hyperithm.

Students from the DP Investor Club — an investment training program under Hanwha Life’s Dream Plus platform — also took part, gaining exposure to global market trends and career pathways in finance and technology.

“Lifeplus NY 2025 is one example of how Hanwha Life is putting its talent vision into action — connecting people, expanding opportunities and helping young professionals prepare for the future of finance and tech,” said Kim Yoon-jong, head of global human resources at Hanwha Life. “We will continue building programs that equip next-generation talent to compete confidently on the global stage.”