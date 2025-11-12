Participants in Hanwha Life’s “FuturePlus” Vietnam Fintech Student Excellence Program, which runs Monday to Friday, pose for a photo at the Hanwha 63 Building in Yeouido, Seoul. As part of its global corporate social responsibility initiative, Hanwha Life invited 30 outstanding fintech students from Vietnam to Korea for a financial innovation training program this week. The participants attended a welcoming ceremony at the Hanwha 63 Building and visited Dreamplus Gangnam, a shared office space in southern Seoul, to experience Korea’s startup worksite firsthand. They also attended lectures by Hanwha Life’s AI Lab and external experts, covering topics such as AI-driven insurance service innovation and future trends in fintech. (Hanwha Life)