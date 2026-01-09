Strawberry Reverie afternoon tea at Grand Hyatt Seoul

Grand Hyatt Seoul is reframing its afternoon tea experience this winter by relocating it from the lobby lounge to the darker, more intimate Paris Bar. The seasonal “Strawberry Reverie” afternoon tea centers on fresh strawberries. The buffet-style format allows guests to move at their own pace, set against the bar’s subdued lighting and live cello and piano performances. Alongside tea and coffee, strawberry-inspired nonalcoholic drinks are offered, with champagne available as an optional addition. The program runs through Feb. 28 in two daily sessions, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The price is 150,000 won for two people. Champagne is priced at 27,000 won per glass or 135,000 won per bottle.

Pierre Herme macarons join Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s afternoon tea

Andaz Seoul Gangnam has introduced a seasonal afternoon tea set incorporating macarons from Pierre Herme Paris. The set includes four varieties, including the iconic Ispahan and Mogador. The macarons are paired with desserts created by the hotel’s pastry team, such as a praline hazelnut dacquoise and a citrus cake made with yuzu, bergamot and passion fruit. Savory items include foie gras eclairs, lobster rolls on brioche and gougeres filled with hanwoo 1++ sirloin. The afternoon tea set with Pierre Herme Paris is served through the end of February at Bites & Wine on the hotel’s second floor. It is available daily from noon to 5 p.m. and is priced at 120,000 won for two people.

Four Seasons Seoul offers budget-friendly weekday business lunches

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has launched weekday-only business lunch menus across several restaurants, targeting professionals seeking efficient yet refined midday dining. At Boccalino, a lunch set includes an antipasti buffet, a main dish and coffee or tea, with prices starting at 79,000 won. Akira Back offers Japanese-style set menus featuring options such as sushi selections, eel rice bowls or hanwoo 1++ striploin, starting at 89,000 won. For quicker meals, The Market Kitchen provides a one-hour express lunch buffet on weekdays. The price is 89,000 won per person. All weekday business lunch promotions are available through March 31.

Winter Citrus Farm package highlights seasonal travel in Jeju

Kensington Resort Seogwipo has introduced a January-only citrus farm package built around hands-on seasonal experiences. The package includes one night of accommodation, breakfast for three, a guided citrus farm tour and bottled hallabong juice. Prices start at 169,900 won. The citrus tour takes place daily at the resort’s garden and includes fruit harvesting and citrus syrup-making. Kensington Resort Jeju Jungmun is offering a separate package that includes accommodation, breakfast for three, an off-site citrus farm experience and a citrus-themed gift set. Prices start at 269,900 won. The farm visit takes place at a nearby garden complex that also features landscaped grounds and an animal farm.

Myeongdong Dining Edition brings casual hotel dining to Lumiere

At Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, the lobby lounge and bar Lumiere has expanded its Myeongdong Dining Edition sets for office workers and travelers. Each set includes a main dish, side dishes and one take-out Illy coffee. Menu options range from Jeju pork cutlet and seasonal sashimi rice bowls to octopus vongole pasta and a new hanwoo yukhoe bibimbap with spring herbs. The sets are available for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pricing is set at 19,500 won per person, positioning it as one of the more accessible hotel dining options in central Seoul.