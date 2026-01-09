"Good Fortune"

(US)

Opened Jan. 7

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Aziz Ansari

A hapless angel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy tech investor (Seth Rogen).

"Father Mother Sister Brother"

(US)

Opened Dec. 31

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

Three sets of adult siblings pay visits to their distant, enigmatic parents in this triptych spanning the US, Ireland and France.

"Once We Were Us"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 31

Romance

Directed by Kim Do-young

Two strangers (Moon Ga-young, Koo Kyo-hwan) meet on a bus, fall in love while chasing their dreams in the city and reunite a decade after parting ways, in this Korean remake of the 2018 Chinese film "Us and Them."

"Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 24

Romance

Directed by Kim Hye-young

A listless high schooler (Choo Young-woo) falls for a classmate with anterograde amnesia, which causes her to lose her memory each day (Shin Si-ah), in this Korean remake of the 2022 Japanese film based on Misaki Ichijo's novel.