HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said Tuesday it has secured its first order of the year, winning a 1.499 trillion won ($1.04 billion) contract to build four very large liquefied natural gas carriers.

The company said the vessels were ordered by a shipping firm based in the Americas. Construction will be handled by its subsidiary, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, at the Ulsan shipyard.

Each LNG carrier will have a cargo capacity of 200,000 cubic meters, with deliveries scheduled sequentially through the first half of 2029.

The deal reflects sustained global demand for high-value vessels, particularly LNG carriers, as energy projects expand and older fleets are replaced. According to UK-based shipping and shipbuilding analytics firm Clarkson Research, orders for LNG carriers are expected to remain robust this year, supported by new liquefaction projects and replacement demand.

Separately, the company highlighted progress in eco-friendly shipbuilding. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries recently delivered Active, a 22,000-cubic-meter liquefied carbon dioxide carrier, to Greece-based Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

Ordered in 2023, Active is equipped with advanced storage tanks capable of maintaining temperatures as low as minus 55 degrees Celsius. This allows the vessel to transport not only liquefied carbon dioxide but also other liquefied gases such as LPG and ammonia, expanding its operational flexibility as demand for low-carbon transport grows.

“As the market for eco-friendly vessels continues to expand, we will accelerate the development of green technologies,” an HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering official said. “Our focus remains on securing high-value-added orders to strengthen our leadership in advanced shipbuilding.”