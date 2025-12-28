HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on Friday signed a contract with the Philippine Department of National Defense to build two 3,200-ton frigates, bringing its total naval exports to 20 vessels.

The contract is valued at 844.7 billion won ($585.6 million), with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2029, the company said.

The order comes under the Philippines’ Horizon naval modernization program, which aims to strengthen maritime security and improve operational capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

The latest deal follows HD Hyundai’s earlier contracts with the Philippines, which include 10 vessels comprising 2,600-ton Jose Rizal-class frigates, 3,200-ton Miguel Malvar-class frigates and six 2,400-ton offshore patrol vessels.

HD Hyundai said the new frigates are built based on the same specifications as the Miguel Malvar-class vessels delivered this year, expected to ensure high compatibility with the Philippine Navy’s existing command, control and combat systems.

The company added that the deal was supported by close cooperation among relevant government bodies, including Korea’s Ministry of National Defense, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Navy. It also said close coordination with the Korean Embassy played a key role in ensuring the project proceeded smoothly.

“This contract demonstrates the strong partnership between Korea and the Philippines and confirms our technological capabilities,” said Joo Won-ho, president of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and head of its naval and special ship unit. “We will continue to cooperate as a trusted partner of the Philippine Navy by delivering high-quality vessels and providing stable follow-up support.”