Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong was spotted buying a Labubu doll during a visit to a shopping mall in Beijing, according to Chinese media reports on Tuesday.

Chinese outlet Jimu News reported that Lee purchased the popular plush toy, known for its large eyes and pointed ears, during his Monday visit to JD Mall, a department store in the Chinese capital.

Images circulating on Baidu, China's largest search engine, show Lee strolling through the mall in a dark padded vest layered over a simple shirt and trousers, accompanied by several aides, as he looked around different sections of the complex.

Lee's visit quickly drew attention online, with the related searches trending on Baidu and showing strong local interest in Lee's appearance.

"A Korean chaebol bought a Labubu," one Chinese netizen commented. Another comment read, "Maybe it is for his daughter?”

The Chinese media also reported that Lee visited other stores in the mall, including the Samsung Electronics store on the first floor and a furniture showroom, where he asked about products such as sofas and toilets at the furniture exhibition area.

Lee is currently in China as part of a South Korean business delegation of around 200 corporate leaders accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on a state visit.