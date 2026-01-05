Nongshim’s newly appointed CEO Jo Yong-chul on Monday unveiled this year’s business principle of “Global Agility & Growth” at the Korean ramyeon-maker’s New Year's kickoff ceremony at its headquarters in Seoul.

“Last year, Nongshim kept changing and took on challenges to meet our ‘Vision 2030’ from the global perspective,” said Jo. “This year, it is the time to achieve practical performances based on our accumulated capabilities amid the tumultuous global business environment.”

As Nongshim nears completion on construction of a new export-dedicated plant in Busan, expected for the second half of the year, Jo called for efforts to expand exports. The Busan plant, which broke ground in May last year, is expected to produce up to 500 million packs of ramyeon per year.

Emphasizing that 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Nongshim’s flagship product Shin Ramyun, the CEO added that Shin Ramyun is the pioneer of Korean food that has overcome limits and broken through borders with its spicy Korean flavor over the last four decades.

“Like Shin Ramyun, a global nomad that never settled for the status quo but relentlessly turned strange lands into lands of opportunities, let’s infinitely expand Nongshim’s global territory this year,” he said.