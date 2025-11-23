Shin Sang-yeol, the third-generation heir of South Korean food and beverage giant Nongshim and head of the company’s future business division, has been promoted to executive vice president in a recent executive reshuffle, the company said Sunday.

He is set to take on the role starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Shin, the eldest son of Chair Shin Dong-won and grandson of the late founder Shin Choon-ho, joined Nongshim in 2019 and has since held key roles in corporate planning and procurement. He has led the company’s future strategy initiatives recently, overseeing new business development, global investments and mergers and acquisitions.

His rapid ascent is widely seen as a sign that Nongshim is doubling down on future-oriented growth plans while formalizing its transition to third-generation family leadership.

The move comes as the company advances a sweeping transformation under its goal of reaching 7.3 trillion won ($5 billion) in annual revenue and generating 61 percent of total sales from overseas markets by 2030.

The executive shake-up also includes the appointment of Jo Yong-chul, head of the company’s sales division, as the next CEO and president. His promotion will be finalized following a shareholder vote in March 2026.

Jo, who joined Nongshim in 2019 as senior director of marketing, was promoted to executive vice president in 2022 and has since overseen both domestic and international sales operations.

“By appointing a global expert with extensive experience in overseas markets and strong market intuition as CEO, we aim to build a sustainable foundation for future growth aligned with global standards,” a Nongshim official said.