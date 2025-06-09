Nongshim opens its "Shin Ramyun Bunsik" store in Harajuku, Tokyo, Monday — a casual Korean eatery specializing in Korean ramyeon. As its first location in Asia and second global outlet following the April launch in Peru, the store features a ramyeon bar where visitors can cook and enjoy Nongshim's noodle products. The space resembles Korean street food stalls, complete with Korean-inspired interiors and Instagram-friendly photo zones. Located in one of Tokyo’s trendiest neighborhoods, the store reflects Nongshim’s broader strategy to reach global consumers through immersive, experience-based marketing. (Nongshim)