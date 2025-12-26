A digital advertisement for Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun is displayed on the iconic Piccadilly Lights at Piccadilly Circus in London, Monday. The Korean food giant said Friday the campaign features a music video starring the girl group Aespa -- the brand's global ambassador -- and an animated collaboration with "KPop Demon Hunters," alongside a promotional cart event to boost brand recognition among European consumers.

"We aim to elevate the status and value of K-ramyun ahead of its 40th anniversary next year," a Nongshim official said.

Nongshim established its European subsidiary in the Netherlands in March to accelerate its expansion in the region.