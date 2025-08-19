Ramyeon, coffee, chicken brands leverage riverside crowds to build identity, test new marketing tactics

The Han River, a major waterway running through South Korea’s capital, greets this summer with a louder buzz than usual, as riverside pools stay packed through season’s end and water taxis run trial routes ahead of their September launch.

According to the city government, the river parks surged with 4.69 million visitors in the first half of the year, up 33 percent from a year earlier. As strollers, swimmers and commuters pour in, food brands follow, hoping to hook riverside appetites with new menu twists.

Quick slurps

Quick to seize new vantage points, three of Korea’s biggest ramyeon makers are setting up kitchens at ferry terminals and poolside venues, serving up instant noodles that are fast to make yet hearty to eat.

Nongshim made the first move in July with its signature Neoguri brand, opening ramyeon shops at the Hangang Bus piers in Jamsil and Yeouido.

Boasting scenic river views through their floor-to-ceiling windows, the shops are themed around the Neoguri mascot, with oversized cup-noodle tables and a raccoon photo zone. The Han River offers a unique urban backdrop that helps reinforce Nongshim’s K-ramyeon identity, the company explained.

In August, Ottogi opened noodle houses at the Hangang Bus piers in Apgujeong and Ttukseom, spotlighting its signature Jin Ramen brand.

The shops feature bright, bold graphic interiors that, according to the company, deliver a fresh reinterpretation of everyday food culture — broadening their appeal to both tourists and locals through a shared dining experience.

Samyang Foods, meanwhile, targeted swimmers’ hunger.

Since July, it has operated food zones at six public swimming pools along the Han River, offering visitors its core lineup, including Samyang Ramen and Maptang. The company has also added photo spots and promotional games to draw more engagement.

“Beyond the joy of eating, we wanted to add playful experiences and pool-friendly giveaways to both expand our brand presence and help visitors beat the heat,” a Samyang official said. Samyang said its food zones saw sales climb by 10 percent to 20 percent each week.

Slow sips and bites

The noodle war is but one part of the feast along the Han River.

This month, Starbucks opened two new stores at Yeouido and Ttukseom river parks, each designed to stand apart from its standard outlets: one styled after a cruise ship with panoramic windows, the other evoking a 1970s American coffeehouse.

These are the chain’s first Han River locations in about four years, and the company expects them to serve as prime city retreats where drinks are paired with sweeping river views. Both offer river-exclusive menus, including cocktail-inspired cold brews and craft beers.

Another recent addition is Korean-style chicken. Genesis BBQ, operator of the BBQ Chicken chain, has opened full-service restaurants at the Jamsil and Yeouido piers, with plans to expand to Mangwon, Apgujeong and Ttukseom.

With indoor views across the river, each location seats about 50 and offers takeaway for pool-goers. The company said its aim is to connect with “trend-conscious consumers” by combining urban water transport and dining brands.

According to industry officials, the Han River is emerging as a centerpiece of the retail landscape, where brand experiences, water traffic and leisure converge to create synergies.

“A dining experience at the Han River creates lasting memories, which in turn can help embed a positive image of the brand,” said an industry official.