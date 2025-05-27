South Korean food and beverage giant Nongshim has begun building a new export-only manufacturing facility in Busan, as it looks to ramp up production to meet surging global demand, the company said Tuesday.

Named the Noksan Export Plant, the facility is being built on an 11,280-square-meter site with a total floor area of 48,100 square meters, located adjacent to Nongshim’s existing factory. Completion is slated for the second half of 2026.

The new plant will feature the company’s artificial intelligence-powered smart factory technology, including deep-learning quality control systems and big-data-driven prediction and response capabilities.

The facility’s three production lines, with an annual capacity of 500 million instant noodle servings, will nearly double Nongshim’s total export output to 1.2 billion units, combining with 600 million units from its Busan plant and 100 million units from its facility in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.

The food giant explained that the facility could expand its production lines from three to eight if demand from overseas markets continues to grow.

“Noksan Export Plant will be equipped to expand capacity up to three times the current level,” said an official from Nongshim. “As we prepare to ride a second wave of global growth with our flagship Shin Ramyun Toomba, the increased output will cement our position as a global K-ramyeon leader.”

With the anticipated production boost, Nongshim aims to quadruple its sales in Europe by 2030. As part of its broader sales strategy, it launched its Amsterdam subsidiary in March.

Looking beyond Europe, the company is targeting emerging markets in South America and Southwest Asia, regions with significant growth potential for Korean noodles.