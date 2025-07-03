South Korean food manufacturer Samyang Foods said Thursday it has begun constructing its first overseas production plant in China as part of a strategic push to expand its flagship spicy Buldak Ramen.

With an investment of 201.4 billion won ($148 million), the six-line production plant in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, will span an area of 58,378 square meters across three floors. Once completed in January 2027, the factory will produce up to 840 million units of its flagship Buldak noodles annually, all destined for the Chinese market.

“We will ensure that our products become more than just delicious food, serving as cultural mediums that connect families and friends and bridge generations and regions,” CEO Kim Dong-chan said at the groundbreaking ceremony at the plant site on Wednesday.

“Samyang Foods will grow alongside society as a food company that connects people through flavor and shares happiness and joy at the table.”

With the new plant, the ramyeon manufacturer expects to make products tailored to local consumer preferences while advancing its localized marketing efforts. China accounts for roughly 25 percent of Samyang’s total exports, with Buldak products enjoying high brand recognition there.

Currently, all of Samyang’s ramyeon products are manufactured in Korea, with production sites in Wonju, Gangwon Province; Iksan, North Jeolla Province; and two plants in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province.

Upon completion of the Chinese facility, the company’s total annual production capacity for Buldak noodles across its five factories will increase to 3.52 billion units.