OneWe's digital single “Ferris Wheel” will be released Jan. 14, agency RBW Entertainment announced Monday.

After a series of teaser content, including photographs and trailer videos, the group's signature breezy beats and warm melody will return next week.

The single will set the tone for OneWe's upcoming demo album, “Studio We: Recording #4,” which releases Jan. 30. Through it, the band gives listeners a closer look at its songs, including "Ferris Wheel," unveiling the “guide” versions of them.

The prerelease comes about three months after OneWe's fourth EP “Maze: Ad Astra.” The seven-track EP was fronted by “Maze,” which earned the band its first-ever trophy from a television music chart show, almost 6 1/2 years after its debut. Bass-player Giuk participated in writing the lyrics and melody for the song.