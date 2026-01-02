As the new year settles in, the weekend offers a chance to slow down and look inward — whether by lingering over hand-brewed tea in a quiet corner near Mangwon Market or by wandering through an exhibition at the National Folk Museum that reflects on humanity’s enduring bond with the horse, a symbol of guidance, belief and resolve.

Relaxing with a cup of tea

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city and nearby Mangwon Market sits T.Nomad, a quiet, traditional tea house serving hand-brewed teas in handmade pottery cups, accompanied by an assortment of sweets.

Founded by a Korean couple — a ceramic artist and her husband who is a creative director — the space is a reflection of their shared aesthetic: minimalist, nature-inspired and deeply calming.

The interior features over 150-year-old Korean wood and stones, thoughtfully arranged to evoke a sense of timelessness and grounding. True to its name, T.Nomad is desgined to be an escape from the noise of city life, where visitors can pause, breathe in the scent of tea and take a moment to reset from their busy lives.

T.Nomad positions itself as a welcoming space for both seasoned tea drinkers and those new to tea culture, offering a wide range of teas in various forms. Beyond traditional brews, the menu includes tea-based drinks such as matcha and hojicha lattes, as well as a matcha cocktail. Its signature “Nomad Tea” is a caffeine-free floral blend made with flowers sourced from Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.

While best known for its teas, T.Nomad is also popular for its matcha and hojicha bingsu, both served year-round. The matcha bingsu, in particular, draws fans with its velvety texture and well-balanced blend of matcha and milk-based shaved ice, free from the bitterness often associated with powdered green tea.

Traditional sweets, including chewy rice cakes ranging in flavors like injeolmi, sweet potato and chocolate as well as castella cakes are also an option for visitors to choose from to accompany their drinks. Each pairing is crafted to enhance the visitors’ tea drinking experience without overpowering it.

Reservations are required via Naver before visiting, and each visit is limited to an hour and 30 minutes.

T.Nomad

147, Poeun-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Horse in folklore and culture

According to the Chinese zodiac, each year is marked by an animal with its own symbolic weight, and 2025 is the Year of the Horse, long associated with strength, freedom and forward motion.

A special exhibition at the National Folk Museum of Korea, “The Famous Feast of the Horse,” curated for the new year, draws on the many ways horses have appeared in belief, faith, folklore and culture, offering something between quiet comfort and galloping resolve as the year turns.

One of humanity’s earliest companion animals, horses shaped not only how people moved through the world but how they imagined it. The exhibition opens with a section devoted to the Korean folk belief that horses served as sacred intermediaries, carrying deities and guiding the souls of the dead.

Visitors encounter rows of mounted wooden figures facing a single direction. These are kokdu, funeral figurines placed on biers to escort the deceased safely into the afterlife. Once believed to protect souls and ward off evil spirits, the figures show how deeply the horse was woven into ideas of death and transcendence. Paintings of underworld messengers line the space. The Day Messenger rides a white horse, the Night Messenger a black one, together casting the horse as a bridge between two realms.

The second and third sections shift toward a more grounded view of the horse, tracing its place in everyday life and historical change. The second section, in particular, opens with the Gwahama, a native pony breed from Jeju Island — long regarded as the homeland of Korean horses. As the old saying goes, “When a person is born, send them to Seoul; when a horse is born, send it to Jeju.”

It also widens its lens to include Western traditions, such as horseshoes as symbols of good fortune. Joseon-era paintings and historical documents appear alongside later artifacts, and the final section brings past and present together, highlighting the enduring bond between humans and horses across time and cultures.

The exhibition runs through March 2 and is free of charge.

National Folk Museum of Korea

37 Samcheong-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul