"Once We Were Us"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 31

Romance

Directed by Kim Do-young

Two strangers (Moon Ga-young, Koo Kyo-hwan) meet on a bus, fall in love while chasing their dreams in the city and reunite a decade after parting ways, in this Korean remake of the 2018 Chinese film "Us and Them."

"Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 24

Romance

Directed by Kim Hye-young

A listless high schooler (Choo Young-woo) falls for a classmate with anterograde amnesia, which causes her to lose her memory each day (Shin Si-ah), in this Korean remake of the 2022 Japanese film based on Misaki Ichijo's novel.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

(US)

Opened Dec. 17

Sci-fi

Directed by James Cameron

In the third installment of the sci-fi franchise, the Sully family grapples with grief after losing their eldest son while facing a new threat from the Ash People, a hostile Na'vi tribe hardened by a volcanic catastrophe.

"Zootopia 2"

(US)

Opened Nov. 26

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard

The bunny and fox duo Judy and Nick investigate a mysterious pit viper who becomes the first reptile to enter Zootopia in over a century, in this sequel arriving nine years after the original.