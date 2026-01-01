Maintaining regular physical activity for more than a year can cut the risk of depressive symptoms by as much as 57 percent, with ball and racket sports delivering the strongest benefits, according to a report released Wednesday by the Korea National Institute of Health.

The research arm of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency analyzed data from 19,112 Korean adults aged 40 to 82, comparing types of physical activity, weekly duration and the length of participants' routines to assess their impact on depression symptoms.

The analysis found that participants who engaged in physical activity for at least 150 minutes per week and sustained the habit for more than one year saw the largest reduction in depression risk, regardless of exercise type.

The extent of improvement, however, varied by activity.

Among participants who maintained a single form of exercise for over a year, walking was associated with a 19 percent reduction in depression risk. Aerobic exercise, strength training and ball or racket sports reduced the risk by an average of 41 percent, 40 percent and 46 percent, respectively.

When limited to participants who exercised at least 150 minutes per week, the reduction rates increased to 31 percent for walking, 48 percent for aerobic exercise, 45 percent for strength training and 57 percent for sports activities.

In contrast, participants who maintained physical activity for less than one year showed no statistically meaningful reduction in depressive symptoms.

The institute said the findings are particularly significant because they show that even low-intensity activities such as walking can help prevent depression among older adults who may not be able to engage in more intensive sports.

The results were published in November in the international academic journal BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation.