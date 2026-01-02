Grand Hyatt Seoul introduces winter tasting course at Teppan

Grand Hyatt Seoul has introduced a winter tasting course at its teppanyaki restaurant, Teppan, built around seasonal ingredients and restrained cooking techniques. Titled “Evolution,” the course emphasizes texture, warmth and balance rather than visual complexity. The menu opens with a Pyongyang-style cold noodles, followed by seasonal sea bream, blue lobster with seaweed sauce, and hairtail cooked teppan-style with gochujang. The main course features Korean beef served with deodeok root, before concluding with tilefish stone-pot rice and a strawberry-based dessert. The course is available for lunch and dinner. Prices are 180,000 won for weekday lunch, 160,000 won for weekend and holiday lunch, and 260,000 won for dinner per person.

Grand Josun Busan offers winter stays with Korean comfort food

Grand Josun Busan has launched a winter accommodation package that combines lodging with a casual dining experience focused on Korean comfort food. The “Cozy & Stay: Terrace 292 Winter” package is offered through Feb. 28. Guests receive a seasonal set menu at the hotel’s outdoor Lounge & Bar Terrace 292, featuring a seafood fishcake hot pot prepared with local ingredients and a bottle of Khee soju. One dessert is included, with a choice between roasted sweet potato brulee or a layered hotteok-style pastry. Prices begin at 253,000 won per night for a deluxe room.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas launches weekend winter dining promotion

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas is offering a weekend-only winter dining program that combines a plated fine dining course with a strawberry dessert semi-buffet. The “Strawberry Gourmet Boutique” runs from Saturday to March 29 at the hotel’s Lobby Lounge & Bar. Guests are served a multi-course meal at the table, beginning with tuna tartare and continuing through parsnip soup, lobster-filled pasta and beef tenderloin. In parallel, diners may access a self-serve dessert counter featuring fresh strawberries and a range of strawberry-based pastries and sweets. The program operates Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The price is 135,000 won per adult.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo presents winter oyster menu

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo is running a winter oyster menu at its rooftop restaurant and bar from Friday to Feb. 28. The seasonal offering centers on oysters sourced from Tongyeong, a region known for winter oysters. Menu items include raw and steamed oyster platters as well as oyster-based pasta, risotto and pancakes. Prices start at 34,000 won for an oyster platter. An optional unlimited wine selection of sparkling and white wines is available for an additional 29,000 won per person between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Signiel Seoul rolls out all-inclusive suite package

Signiel Seoul has introduced an all-inclusive suite package for the new year period, offering a one-night stay with bundled dining and parking benefits, available through Jan. 5. The package includes in-room breakfast and dinner, a bottle of house wine, dining credit, valet parking and a complimentary future stay voucher. Guests may select from several suite categories, including city-view, river-view and top-tier suites. Prices start at 1,936,000 won. The package is designed for private stays.