Hanwha Life Insurance said Tuesday it has launched the industry’s first fully remote sign-up system for insurance claim trusts, allowing customers to enroll without visiting a service center.

An insurance claim trust is a financial product that enables policyholders to decide in advance how death benefits will be distributed, helping ensure stable asset transfer and prevent potential disputes among beneficiaries. The product also allows for the appointment of a separate administrator to protect minors or beneficiaries requiring special care.

Since its launch in September, the product has attracted more than 70 billion won ($49 million) in trust assets, the company said.

Previously, customers were required to complete the subscription process in person. To improve convenience and respond to growing demand for trust products, Hanwha Life has now digitized the entire procedure.

Under the new system, a dedicated agent proposes a trust plan that customers can review and modify online, with the final contract completed through a video call with a Hanwha Life employee, enabling a fully non-face-to-face process from consultation to enrollment.

“Through asset transfer consulting at our six Financial Advisor centers nationwide, we identified strong demand for greater digital convenience,” said Choi In-hee, head of Hanwha Life’s Inheritance Research Institute. “We will continue to expand remote enrollment options across various trust products to deliver more tailored financial services.”