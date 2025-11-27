Hanwha Life said Thursday it has introduced a mobile translation assistant powered by generative artificial intelligence, designed to help foreign financial planners prepare more easily for Korea’s insurance qualification exams.

The new service provides Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese learning videos, as well as practice questions and full mock exams in multiple languages. Built entirely for mobile use, the new service allows users to begin studying anytime, anywhere.

Hanwha Life said the new service marks the industry’s first AI-based multilingual learning support service tailored for foreign planners.

When preparing for licensing tests, planners can watch concept lessons originally produced in Korean with Chinese or Vietnamese dubbing. They can also review detailed, AI-generated explanations in their native language while solving practice problems and use an automatic error-note function to repeat areas where they struggle.

Demand for multilingual training has grown, as Hanwha Life now employs more than 1,600 foreign planners, including about 1,500 from China and more than 70 from Vietnam. The insurer said language barriers have long been a major obstacle in onboarding and retaining foreign staff.

“AI translation assistants will help foreign planners prepare for qualification more easily, contributing to stronger retention,” a Hanwha Life official said. “As multilingual support expands, we expect better serving with global customers and reinforced competitiveness in the field.”