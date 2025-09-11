Hanwha Life Insurance held a company-wide event Wednesday, underscoring its ambition to make artificial intelligence a key driver of growth.

Titled “AI Days 2025: Shaping the Future with AI & Lifeplus,” the event brought together CEOs Kwon Hyeuk-woong and Lee Kyung-keun, along with executives and employees across the company.

During the event, the insurer outlined three pillars of its AI strategy: enhancing its core insurance operations with AI, delivering value to customers’ daily lives beyond finance, and strengthening employees’ understanding and use of AI.

To advance that vision, Hanwha Life has launched several initiatives this year to embed AI across its operations, from real-time customer service and sales agent training to improving efficiency in retrieving insurance coverage data.

It has also expanded dedicated AI units, including the AI Lab, AI Office and Hanwha AI Center, while ramping up investment in talent and training to sharpen its AI capabilities and accelerate financial innovation.

On Wednesday, employees named the upcoming AI translation service and AI planning agent as the most anticipated offerings, both scheduled for pilot launches later this year.

“Hanwha Life aims to become a life solution partner, going beyond insurance to cover every stage of a customer’s life,” CEO Kwon said. “AI is the key driver of this vision, forming the foundation for delivering tailored financial and lifestyle solutions for each and every customer.”