Kakao Pay said Monday it has expanded multilingual support across its payment and money transfer services, making the platform more accessible to foreign residents in Korea.

The update builds on the company’s “Global Home” interface launched in November and extends language support to core functions, including account transfers, open chat payments, QR payments and card registration. The move aims to remove language barriers across the entire transaction process, from login to payment completion.

The service now supports English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean, with the app automatically adjusting to users’ device language settings. Foreign users are also automatically directed to the Global Home interface for a more tailored experience.

“With more than 2.6 million foreign residents in Korea, we prioritized expanding language support for the services they use most,” Kakao Pay said. “We will continue to enhance our platform to better serve the growing international community.”