New interface adds multilingual support, simplified menus, localized financial info

Kakao Pay has rolled out a new feature called “Global Home,” designed specifically for foreign residents in Korea to make mobile payments and transfers, and to make everyday financial management easier.

The mobile payment firm said Wednesday that the new interface addresses long-standing pain points foreign users face when navigating the Korean-language app, streamlining access to the most-used services and adding multilingual support.

The launch targets a growing demographic. As of 2024, 2.65 million foreigners reside in Korea, with about 740,000 already using Kakao Pay — or roughly 1 in 3.

“We developed ‘Global Home’ so foreigners can enjoy a convenient and safe financial life in Korea without language barriers,” a Kakao Pay official said.

What's new in Global Home

Simplified main screen: Key services like money transfers, payments and transportation cards are now placed up front for quicker access.

Clearer English labels: Terms have been updated to make more sense for non-Korean users

“K Pass” has become “Charge Transportation Card” (for topping up transit cards)

“Credit Management” has become “Credit Score”

Excludes unavailable services: Options not open to foreign residents, such as securities accounts and certain insurance products, have been removed for a cleaner interface.

Useful local info: