Four-piece rock band Silica Gel concluded its two-city tour in Japan on Tuesday, its agency HNS HQ said Friday.

The band visited Osaka and Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, expanding the stand-alone concert it held in Korea in August, under the title “Syn.The.Size X.”

At the Osaka show, vocalist and keyboard player Kim Hanjoo shared with the audience a part of his diary entry, giving fans a peek at his thoughts upon visiting the city. Several local musicians and industry professionals attended the Tokyo gig, where the audience filled the venue, singing along to the quartet’s songs.

Silica Gel dropped the single “Big Void” earlier in December ahead of its Japan tour and appeared on the country’s leading music YouTube channel, The First Take, as the first K-pop act to do so.