Grand Josun Jeju rings in 2026 with Candlelight Concert

Grand Josun Jeju is offering a limited year-end package, “Grand Golden Finale,” for guests seeking a refined New Year’s Eve experience. Available through Dec. 30 and limited to 30 rooms, the package includes two A-grade tickets to a candlelight concert held at the hotel’s Halla Hall. The performance features the Lisus Quartet playing 17 classical pieces amid thousands of LED candles, culminating in a live countdown from 11 p.m. to just after midnight. Package guests also receive a welcome reception with sparkling wine or soft drinks and finger food. Prices start at 572,000 won for a deluxe room, with stays valid from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.

L’Escape Seoul hosts retro-inspired New Year’s Eve DJ party

L’Escape Hotel Seoul will host a New Year’s Eve DJ party, “Golden Age Mixology,” from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 at its 26th-floor bar, Mark d’Amor. Designed around a modern reinterpretation of 2010s nightlife, the event features relay DJ sets, a midnight countdown and a lucky draw. During the event, guests can purchase specially priced cocktails, champagne and whisky sets, along with curated food offerings. The party aims to blend late-night music culture with an elevated hotel bar setting, marking the transition into 2026 with a club-style celebration overlooking central Seoul.

Walkerhill’s Lux Bar offers live music and countdown with river views

Grand Walkerhill Seoul is marking the year-end season with special promotions and events at Lux Bar, its private entertainment lounge on the 16th floor. The venue features panoramic views of the Han River and Achasan, along with private rooms and karaoke facilities. Throughout December, guests can enjoy seasonal signature cocktails and a sparkling wine set paired with strawberries and cheese. Live performances by the Kim Woo-sang Band are held every Friday and Saturday. On Dec. 31, the bar will host a New Year’s countdown event, allowing guests to welcome 2026 against a nighttime cityscape.

Fairmont Seoul blends jazz and dining for New Year’s Eve finale

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul is presenting “Festive Symphony,” a year-end program combining live jazz performances with seasonal dining at Mariposa and rooftop bar M29. The series concludes on Dec. 31 with a three-part jazz countdown event featuring live vocals and instrumental performances. While select seating requires a minimum spend, guests ordering a special set menu are exempt from guarantee charges. As midnight approaches, a countdown video will be screened behind the bar, synchronizing music and visuals for the transition into 2026. Reservations are available via Naver Booking or by phone.

Banyan Tree Seoul to host large-scale New Year’s countdown party

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul will host a New Year’s Eve countdown party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at its Crystal Ballroom. Open to both hotel guests and the public, the event features performances by 10 DJs playing EDM, house and hip-hop music. The midnight countdown includes a large LED screen display and a surprise guest performance. Tickets, priced at 33,000 won and including a welcome drink, are available through online reservation or on-site purchase.