"Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 24

Romance

Directed by Kim Hye-young

A listless high schooler (Choo Young-woo) falls for a classmate with anterograde amnesia who loses her memories each day (Shin Si-ah), in this Korean remake of the 2022 Japanese film based on Misaki Ichijo's novel.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

(US)

Opened Dec. 17

Sci-fi

Directed by James Cameron

In the third instalment of the sci-fi franchise, the Sully family grapples with grief after losing their eldest son while facing a new threat from the Ash People, a hostile Na'vi tribe hardened by a volcanic catastrophe.

"The People Upstairs"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 3

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Ha Jung-woo

A couple fed up with their noisy upstairs neighbors invites them down for dinner, only for buried secrets to surface over the course of a single evening, in this remake of Cesc Gay's 2020 comedy.

"Zootopia 2"

(US)

Opened Nov. 26

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Bunny and fox duo Judy and Nick investigate a mysterious pit viper who becomes the first reptile to enter Zootopia in over a century, in this sequel arriving nine years after the original.