"Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight"
(South Korea)
Opened Dec. 24
Romance
Directed by Kim Hye-young
A listless high schooler (Choo Young-woo) falls for a classmate with anterograde amnesia who loses her memories each day (Shin Si-ah), in this Korean remake of the 2022 Japanese film based on Misaki Ichijo's novel.
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
(US)
Opened Dec. 17
Sci-fi
Directed by James Cameron
In the third instalment of the sci-fi franchise, the Sully family grapples with grief after losing their eldest son while facing a new threat from the Ash People, a hostile Na'vi tribe hardened by a volcanic catastrophe.
"The People Upstairs"
(South Korea)
Opened Dec. 3
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Ha Jung-woo
A couple fed up with their noisy upstairs neighbors invites them down for dinner, only for buried secrets to surface over the course of a single evening, in this remake of Cesc Gay's 2020 comedy.
"Zootopia 2"
(US)
Opened Nov. 26
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard
Bunny and fox duo Judy and Nick investigate a mysterious pit viper who becomes the first reptile to enter Zootopia in over a century, in this sequel arriving nine years after the original.
