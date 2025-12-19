Four Seasons Hotel Seoul curates festive experiences

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul brings a range of festive offerings this Christmas season, including family-focused accommodation packages, takeaway dining and signature holiday cakes. The "Kids For All Seasons" package for families with children includes an overnight stay, hotel credit, children’s classes and access to a kids-only lounge. The package is available from 1.08 million won per night for a Premier King Room with stays valid through June 30. For at-home celebrations, Confections by Four Seasons offers festive takeaway menus featuring ribeye steak or Italian-style porchetta with curated side dishes, alongside Christmas cakes priced from 99,000 won to 300,000 won. Orders are accepted through Dec. 26.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches “La Fete” holiday package

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong has introduced “La Fete by Le Meridien,” offering discounted stays and lifestyle benefits in the heart of Seoul’s shopping district. The seasonal package runs through Jan. 31 and includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two at La Palette Paris, and up to two Mimosa cocktails at Lumiere. Guests booking Premium Rooms or Suites by Jan. 11 can receive up to 35 percent off. Additional benefits extend beyond the hotel, with discounts of up to 20 percent at partner beauty and styling brands such as Chicor Myeongdong and Chahong Room. Rates start from 392,000 won per night.

Inspire offers double Hilton Honors points with official channel launch

Inspire Entertainment Resort has launched a Double Points promotion to mark the opening of room reservations through Hilton’s official booking channels. Hilton Honors members booking via Hilton’s website or mobile app get double reward points and a 5 percent discount. The resort has also introduced two packages exclusively for Hilton Honors members: a one-night stay with breakfast for two, or a stay that includes both breakfast and dinner at the buffet restaurant Chef’s Kitchen. Guests booking through Hilton’s channels will continue to receive standard membership benefits, including points-and-cash payment options and tier-based perks.

Signiel Seoul ties Christmas market access to Festive Stay package

Signiel Seoul has unveiled a limited “Festive Cheer” package combining a luxury overnight stay with fast-pass entry to the Lotte Town Christmas Market in Jamsil. Guests receive priority access to the market, along with use of a private lounge that includes a bottle of Moet & Chandon limited-edition champagne and a cake by dessert brand Aniv. The lounge accommodates up to four people for a 70-minute session. Additional perks include candy cane gifts and seasonal decor throughout the hotel. Prices start from approximately 512,000 won per night. Reservations and stays are available through Dec. 31 via the hotel’s official website.

The Ambassador Seoul debuts strawberry afternoon tea promotion

The Ambassador Seoul — A Pullman Hotel is offering a seasonal strawberry afternoon tea through Jan. 31 at The Lounge & Bar. Titled “Berry Sweet Moments,” the promotion highlights high-sugar-content strawberries across savory and sweet selections. The three-tier set includes strawberry shrimp sandwiches, abalone vol-au-vent and caviar octopus mosaic, alongside strawberry shortcake, chocolate bonbons and Earl Grey tart. Freshly baked scones and two beverages are included. Guests can choose from seasonal drinks such as strawberry yogurt smoothies or strawberry matcha lattes, or opt for coffee or tea. The set is priced at 89,000 won for two people. Strawberry beverages are also available a la carte during the promotion period.