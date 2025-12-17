Doosan Corp. has been named the preferred bidder to acquire SK Siltron, the world’s third-largest semiconductor wafer maker, in a deal that would significantly bolster the energy and heavy-equipment conglomerate's semiconductor portfolio.

In a regulatory filing Wednesday, SK Inc. said it had notified Doosan Corp. of its selection as the preferred negotiating partner for the sale of its 70.6 percent stake in SK Siltron.

Based on market estimates valuing SK Siltron at around 5 trillion won ($3.4 billion), the transaction is expected to be worth roughly 3 trillion to 4 trillion won, depending on the final terms.

It remains unclear whether the remaining 29.4 percent stake in SK Siltron held by SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won will be included in the sale.

“Details of the transaction will be determined through negotiations with the preferred bidder,” SK Inc. said, adding that it would make a follow-up disclosure once terms are finalized or within three months.

SK Siltron specializes in semiconductor wafers and ranks third globally by market share in 12-inch wafers, a core material for advanced chip production.

The potential acquisition comes as Doosan accelerates a strategic pivot toward the semiconductor sector. The group has recently expanded its footprint through the acquisition of Doosan Tesna, a semiconductor testing company, and its subsidiary Enion. The move is part of a broader restructuring aimed at strengthening its materials and equipment businesses.

In October, Doosan said it was reviewing the possibility of acquiring SK Siltron but stressed at the time that no decision had been made.

SK Group has sought to divest SK Siltron as part of an ongoing portfolio reorganization, reallocating resources toward its core growth engines. Domestic private equity firm Hahn&Co had emerged as an early front-runner the plan came under review early this year. But negotiations stalled, possibly amid a widening valuation gap between the seller and potential buyers.

Earlier this week, Doosan conducted on-site due diligence for the proposed acquisition, dispatching a team to SK Siltron’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the Gumi National Industrial Complex.

SK Siltron employs about 3,600 people, including roughly 2,500 production workers and 1,100 office and administrative staff.