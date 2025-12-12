Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils coffee-themed "Wonder Atelier" pop-up

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lounge, JJ Mahoney’s, has launched “Wonder Atelier,” a winter pop-up created in collaboration with Nespresso. JJ Mahoney’s introduces a coffee-driven twist to its nightlife scene with a complimentary espresso-shot entrance, a rotating Nespresso capsule Ferris wheel installation and limited-edition coffee cocktails. The highlight is “Nespresso Wonder Night” on Saturday, featuring specialty drinks, DJ performances and a lucky draw. On Sunday, the venue hosts a coffee-themed listening party celebrating Nespresso’s first collaboration with The Weeknd and the debut of his Samra Origins collection inspired by his African heritage. Guests can sample the new Tanzania-origin coffee, enjoy performances by six DJs and take part in immersive tasting experiences and coffee classes.

A stylish date night with new “Moxy Steak” at Bar Moxy

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong is rolling out a year-end dining promotion, “Moxy Steak,” at its lounge bar, Bar Moxy. Located in the heart of Myeongdong, the venue offers a hip, industrial-inspired atmosphere ideal for couples seeking a casual yet flavorful date night. The promotion features two steak options: the Moxy Signature Steak, a sirloin served with salad and unlimited French fries, and the Moxy Premium Steak, a choice-grade ribeye paired with baked potato, asparagus, dried tomatoes and slow-roasted garlic. Beyond dining, guests can enjoy board games, table football and arcade machines. The promotion is offered at lunch and dinner, with prices starting at 19,000 won.

Sono International unveils five limited-edition Christmas cakes

Sono International has introduced a lineup of five limited-edition Christmas cakes that will be available across 11 Sono Hotels & Resorts nationwide. The collection features the White Matcha Tree, a cake shaped like a winter tree with matcha cream and white chocolate decor, and the Strawberry Full Cake topped with 500 grams of fresh seasonal strawberries. The Choco Rocher Cake offers a classic combination of hazelnuts, walnuts and dense chocolate. Two lighter options round out the series: the Low-Sugar Winter Berry Cheesecake, made with reduced sugar and blueberry notes, and the Matcha Basque Cheesecake. Prices range from 28,000 won to 98,000 won. The cakes will be sold from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, while supplies last.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas to debut European-inspired dining space Mercato521

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas will open a new contemporary dining and bakery concept, Mercato521, on Dec. 22. Inspired by the lively atmosphere of European city markets, the venue aims to offer a more relaxed alternative to traditional hotel dining, blending a fine-casual approach with upscale service and polished interiors. The space brings together a bakery, dining area and boutique wine shop, allowing guests to move naturally from morning pastries to oven-baked pizzas, pastas and brunch dishes, and later into wine-pairing menus in the evening. Designed around the growing preference for experience-driven dining, Mercato521 emphasizes atmosphere as much as food, with a 26-meter atrium, indoor terrace and open-kitchen cooking performances that shift throughout the day.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers winter “Stay & Dine” package

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is rolling out a winter “Stay & Dine” package designed for travelers looking to pair a city staycation with elevated dining and wellness experiences. Available from Jan. 1 to March 15, the package includes 150,000 won in hotel credit — or 200,000 won for suite guests — usable at the hotel’s restaurants, bars and facilities, excluding in-room dining. Visitors can choose from Italian fare at Boccalino, modern Japanese dishes at Akira Back, Michelin-starred Cantonese cuisine at Yu Yuan or buffet dining at The Market Kitchen, with dessert options from Confections by Four Seasons. The offer also includes complimentary sauna access for two adults. Rates begin at 650,000 won.