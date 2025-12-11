Korea’s global bakery-cafe conglomerate SPC Group said Thursday that it will invest 300 billion won ($204 million) to build a safety-centered smart factory in Eumseong County in North Chungcheong Province.

According to SPC, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with local government authorities to secure 180,000 square meters of land in Eumseong’s Human Smart Valley to build an integrated production facility that will roll out a range of bakery products. The new facility is expected to become the bakery giant’s largest plant, creating 1,000 new jobs to support the revitalization of the local economy.

SPC plans to begin construction of the new plant next year with a target completion date in 2028.

The bakery-cafe conglomerate will apply cutting-edge smart technologies at the new production hub to minimize risk factors and more evenly distribute production across its existing factories in order to enhance the stability of its company-wide production system.

SPC said it will aim to operate the new site as its lighthouse factory and a future benchmark for innovative smart plants by implementing advanced technologies such as internet of things and artificial intelligence.

“The establishment of a safety-centered smart factory is a crucial turning point in implementing SPC Group’s business management centered on transformation, innovation and safety,” said Hur Jin-soo, vice chair of SPC Group.

“We will build a plant with a top-notch safety system to bolster trust from various stakeholders such as our employees and customers. We appreciate the welcome from North Chungcheong Province and Eumseong County, and we will contribute to the local community and grow together with it.”