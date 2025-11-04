South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group said Tuesday it has promoted Hur Jin-soo, the eldest son of Chair Hur Young-in, to vice chair, and appointed his younger brother, Hur Hee-soo, as president of food franchise unit BR Korea, marking a key shift within the group’s third-generation leadership.

The executive reshuffle comes as part of a broader leadership restructuring aimed at strengthening global business growth while addressing challenges related to safety management and restoring stakeholder trust, the group explained.

Vice Chair Hur previously served as chief strategy officer and head of the global business unit at SPC’s core bakery brand Paris Croissant, where he led global operations for Paris Baguette. He also chairs the group’s task force on innovation and reform, launched to drive organizational change and enhance compliance.

In a parallel move, President Hur, formerly chief vision officer at BR Korea, has led innovation in operating Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’, and recently played a key role in introducing US-based Chipotle Mexican Grill to the Korean and Singaporean markets.

In other major changes, Do Se-ho, who concurrently served as CEO of BR Korea and SPC Co., was named CEO of Paris Croissant. Kyung Jae-hyung, the former CEO of Paris Croissant, was promoted to chief vice president and appointed co-CEO of food manufacturer SPC Samlip, alongside current CEO Kim Bum-soo.

Elsewhere, Ji Sang-ho, an executive director, was named CEO of Shany, another SPC subsidiary specializing in fresh baked goods.

“We will respond to rapidly changing business conditions through new leadership, tackle current challenges and pursue long-term sustainability,” a company official said.