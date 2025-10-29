Paris Baguette, the bakery chain under South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group, announced Wednesday that it has opened a new store at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, the Philippines.

The NAIA location marks Paris Baguette’s third outlet in a major international airport, following its openings at Singapore Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

The new store is situated in the recently remodeled food hall of NAIA Terminal 3, an area that sees an average of 35,000 passengers daily. In addition to its signature bakery items, the store will offer light meal options and introduce a fusion menu blending Korean and Filipino flavors.

The Philippines is regarded as a key market in Southeast Asia, with strong growth potential driven by its large and youthful consumer base. Paris Baguette, which entered the market in April 2024 with its first Manila branch, has been well-received locally, expanding to five outlets through trendy store concepts and localized menus.

“This successive entry into international airports reflects Paris Baguette’s quality and brand competitiveness in the global market,” an SPC official said. “We will continue to expand our global business to promote the unique appeal of Korean bakery culture worldwide,” the official added.