Korean bakery giant secures joint venture rights as US chain’s first Asian partner, building on success with Shake Shack, Jamba

South Korean bakery giant SPC Group announced Thursday that it is partnering with Chipotle Mexican Grill to bring the American fast-casual chain to Asia for the first time, with plans to launch locations in South Korea and Singapore next year.

According to the Seoul-based food conglomerate, its affiliate Big Bite Company has secured exclusive operational rights for both markets through a joint venture named S&C Restaurants Holdings Pte. Ltd. The deal marks Chpotle’s first-ever international expansion through a joint venture.

“Given the familiarity of this iconic brand among Koreans and Singaporeans, and their passion for exceptional culinary experiences, these two markets are ideal entry points for Chipotle in Asia,” said Hur Hee-soo, executive vice president of SPC Group.

“We have a proven track record of developing global brands, and we see an opportunity for leveraging our market expertise to introduce Chipotle’s delicious, responsibly sourced food to guests across the continent who aren’t yet familiar with the concept’s real ingredients prepared fresh daily.”

Chipotle’s decision to partner with SPC Group in Asia represents a well-considered strategic move.

SPC offers the operational expertise and cultural insight to support Chipotle’s Asian expansion, as demonstrated by its success with Western brands such as Shake Shack and Jamba — operating 46 Shake Shack outlets across Korea, Singapore and Malaysia, and 33 Jamba locations in Korea.

By combining Chipotle’s global brand equity with SPC’s local market insight and operational infrastructure, the partnership is expected to gain early traction in two of Asia’s most dynamic food markets, an official from SPC explained.

“With a rapidly evolving dining-out business, fueled by preferences for variety and convenience, expanding into Asia presents an incredible growth opportunity for Chipotle,” said Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright.

“Real food prepared fast is in high demand in these markets and with notable brand awareness among consumers, we see potential for strong adoption out of the gate.”

With over 3,800 locations across seven countries, Chipotle, a NYSE-listed company and member of the S&P 500 index, has been steadily expanding its presence beyond the US, guided by a brand philosophy centered on serving responsibly sourced, traditionally prepared food made with wholesome ingredients.

In July 2023, Chipotle signed its first international development agreement with Alshaya Group to open restaurants in the Middle East. In April, it entered into a separate agreement with Alsea, a leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe, to launch its first locations in Mexico by early 2026.