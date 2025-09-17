SPC Group, operator of Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette, said Wednesday that it had held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Texas plant in Johnson County.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday at Highpoint Business Park in the city of Burleson, was attended by Burleson Mayor Chris Fletcher, Johnson County Judge Christopher Boedeker and Do Kwang-heon, head of the Dallas office of the Korean Consulate General in Houston.

SPC Chair Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette CEO Hur Jin-soo and Darren Tipton, head of Paris Baguette’s Americas division, also attended the event.

The project was first initiated after US President Donald Trump, during his first presidency in 2019, visited Seoul and urged Korean business leaders — including Hur — to expand investment in the United States.

With a total investment of $208 million, SPC plans to complete the first phase of the 17,000-square-meter facility by 2027, before expanding it to 28,000 square meters by 2029. US construction company JE Dunn will oversee design and construction.

With Paris Baguette operating some 250 branches across North America, the facility will serve as a cornerstone of SPC’s strategy to open 1,000 branches across the region by 2030, while also functioning as a production and logistics hub for future expansion into Central America.

“The Texas plant will be a facility that not only delivers fresh and high-quality products to more American consumers, but also acts as a forward base for Paris Baguette’s transformation into a leading global bakery brand,” an SPC official said.

“By emphasizing safety, quality, innovation and sustainability, we also aim to contribute to the local community’s development.”