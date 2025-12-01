Shake Shack, operated in Asia under an exclusive licensing agreement with South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group, announced Monday that it has opened its fourth location in Malaysia at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, a major retail landmark in the capital’s Bukit Bintang district.

The Pavilion outlet follows this year’s openings at The Exchange TRX, Sunway Pyramid and Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2, marking Shake Shack’s continued expansion in the Malaysian market.

Located on the first floor of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, a premier shopping destination housing more than 700 fashion and dining brands, the new 160-seat restaurant is positioned to capture heavy foot traffic from both shoppers and tourists.

Alongside its signature burgers, shakes and crinkle-cut fries, the store will offer menu items exclusive to the location. These include the limited-edition French gourmet burger and two Pavilion-only concrete frozen custard desserts: Coco Baka, highlighting coconut flavors, and Zest in the City, inspired by Bukit Bintang’s vibrant cityscape.

“Shake Shack is establishing a stable foothold in Malaysia, following our success in South Korea and Singapore,” an SPC Group official said. “We aim to continue showcasing Shake Shack’s fine-casual dining experience and hospitality culture to Malaysian customers.”

SPC Group first signed its licensing agreement with Shake Shack Enterprise in 2016, later securing the development rights for Malaysia in 2022. With the latest opening, SPC now operates 48 Shake Shack stores globally — 33 in South Korea, 11 in Singapore and four in Malaysia.