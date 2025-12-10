HD Hyundai XiteSolution, the construction equipment unit of HD Hyundai, said Tuesday that its new medium-sized electric forklift has been named product of the year by a leading North American trade publication, highlighting its growing competitive edge in the global market.

The 4- to 9-ton electric forklift line — launched in June — was selected in the lift truck category by Material Handling 24/7, based on reader votes and assessments from logistics professionals such as warehouse operators and equipment purchasers.

The award recognizes the model’s strong performance and safety credentials, the company said. Equipped with a 300-volt high-voltage battery and a high-efficiency permanent-magnet motor, the forklift delivers power comparable to diesel units. It also became the first commercial forklift in North America to obtain the rigorous Underwriters Laboratories safety certification, proving its operational reliability across diverse industrial settings.

To meet differing customer needs, the forklift offers multiple battery configurations and various charging options, including fast charging and simultaneous charging for multiple units to optimize uptime.

Market reception has been positive, with more than 110 units already ordered in North America and Europe.

“This award validates our technology and product excellence in advanced markets,” said Song Hee-jun, CEO of HD Hyundai XiteSolution. “We will continue leading electrification in heavy-duty operations as we roll out larger electric forklifts above 10 tons.”