HD Hyundai XiteSolution said Monday it has secured a more than 10 billion won ($6.9 million) contract to supply electric forklifts to Empresas Polar, marking the Korean machinery maker's largest order since entering the Latin American market.

The deal for 230 electric forklifts includes 178 units in the 2-ton class and 52 units in the 3-ton and 4.5-ton classes. Deliveries to Empresas Polar, Venezuela’s largest food producer, are set to be completed by January, the company said. HD Hyundai XiteSolution also plans to participate in additional tenders from the customer as it pushes to expand its footprint in the region.

The company explained it won the deal by targeting Empresas Polar’s transition from aging diesel forklifts to electric models and offering products tailored to the customer’s operating environment.

All units are equipped with high-performance lithium-ion batteries that provide roughly 2.5 times the lifespan and triple the charging speed of conventional lead-acid batteries. The forklifts will also feature the company’s “Hi-Mate” smart management system, which enables real-time monitoring of operating conditions, battery status and maintenance records.

“We are diversifying our global portfolio by expanding our North America-centric sales structure into emerging markets,” an HD Hyundai XiteSolution official said. “We will actively respond to electrification demand in key emerging economies by strengthening sales, service and training capabilities through our local dealer network.”

HD Hyundai XiteSolution’s material-handling equipment sales in Latin America continue to grow, reaching about 1,200 units this year — more than double the 570 units sold in 2020.