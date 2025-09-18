HD Hyundai XiteSolution said Thursday that Ukrainian government officials visited the company’s key business sites to explore ways to strengthen cooperation on the country’s reconstruction efforts.

The delegation, comprising more than 10 senior officials, included Marina Denysiuk and Kostiatyn Kovalchuk, deputy ministers of Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Sukhomlyn Serhii, head of the State Reconstruction Agency, senior representatives from the Mykolaiv regional government and members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The delegation visited the company’s construction equipment campus in Ulsan, where they toured the excavator production lines and explored potential collaboration in Ukraine’s postwar rebuilding.

This trip was part of the Construction Machinery Capacity-Building Training Program, organized by the Korea Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association and the Korea Construction Equipment Research Institute, beginning Monday and to extend to Sunday.

Prior to their recent merger into HD Hyundai XiteSolution, HD Hyundai Infracore and HD Hyundai Construction Equipment held the first and second positions, respectively, in Ukraine’s construction machinery market before the war. The companies have since deepened ties with the Ukrainian government through equipment supply and technical cooperation for reconstruction projects.

During the visit, the delegation also toured HD Hyundai Construction Equipment’s smart factory, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard dock and HD Hyundai Electric’s transformer production facilities.

For the rebuilding project, HD Hyundai’s construction equipment division is considering supplying vocational schools in Ukraine with training equipment such as excavators and virtual reality simulators to help nurture local technicians, expand equipment availability and strengthen the aftermarket business.

The company also aims to use its Global Training Center in North Chungcheong Province to build an education consortium, offering degree programs, equipment-specific courses, multilingual content, instructor training and on-site programs in Ukraine.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution CEO Cho Young-chul said, “Korean construction equipment has long supported disaster relief worldwide, helping communities restore their daily lives. This reconstruction partnership extends beyond supplying machinery. It focuses on sharing knowledge and training to lay the groundwork for recovery and foster a long-lasting partnership.”