South Korea’s political sphere appears ready to go into election mode, with the Seoul mayoral race already fanning speculation and bipartisan attacks against potential candidates.

The ruling Democratic Party has seen three of its Supreme Council members announce bids for positions in local government, with several other heavyweights being named in connection with the Seoul race.

At least seven politicians affiliated with the ruling party have openly expressed intentions to run for Seoul mayor. Among them are incumbent lawmakers Reps. Park Hong-keun, Seo Young-kyo, Park Ju-min, Jeon Hyun-heui and Kim Young-bae. Former lawmakers Hong Ihk-pyo and Park Yong-jin are also considered potential candidates.

In addition, Chong Won-O, incumbent head of Seongdong-gu Office, has been connected to the Seoul mayoral election.

Though Chong has so far only stated that he is “close” to making a decision on whether to run for Seoul mayor, he has found himself at the center of a new controversy over a statement by President Lee Jae Myung on social media on Monday.

In the post, Lee shared a link to a news article on his X account about Chong that said nearly 93 percent of respondents in a poll said they were satisfied with the Seongdong-gu chief's performance.

"Chong must be good at his job," Lee said in the post sharing the article.

Lee, who previously served as mayor of Seongnam city in southern Gyeonggi Province, added that his popularity while leading the city "could not be matched, although mine was quite high."

Although Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Tuesday described Monday's post as Lee's "personal reflection on the happiest time in his life as a local government chief," some have criticized Lee's post as inappropriate.

The controversial X post on Monday followed one a day earlier in which Lee shared a post by Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, who hailed two South Korean shipping firms' decisions to relocate their headquarters to Busan. In the post, Lee expressed his gratitude for the firms' decisions to join South Korea's initiative to strengthen Busan's position as the nation's maritime hub.

Against that backdrop, Rep. Na Kyung-won of the main opposition People Power Party claimed Monday that Lee's social media activities could be seen as "a precursor to election interference (by the president)" as it could indicate that the president had chosen Chong over other candidates.

"It is effectively a pre-election campaign by the president," Na said.

Minor conservative Reform Party's spokesperson Jeong Yi-han also said Monday that Lee's post "is not a mere compliment, but an apparent 'nomination guideline' for the Democratic Party," adding that such open praise could be a "dangerous signal."

The mayoral posts in both Seoul and Busan -- South Korea's two most populous cities -- are currently occupied by figures from the political right, Oh Se-hoon and Park Heong-joon, respectively, who came to office in the landslide victory by the then-ruling People Power Party in the 2022 local elections.