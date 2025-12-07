SK hynix announced Sunday that had it won two major awards at the GSA Awards 2025, hosted by the Global Semiconductor Alliance, underscoring its growing leadership in the global artificial intelligence memory market.

At the ceremony held in Santa Clara, California, Thursday, the South Korean chipmaker won prizes for best financially managed semiconductor company and outstanding Asia-Pacific semiconductor company.

Launched in 1996, the annual awards evaluate listed semiconductor companies based on criteria such as growth, profitability and market capitalization. The hosting organization serves as a global hub for the industry, representing over 250 corporate members worldwide.

This year marks SK hynix's second recognition in the financial management category — following its first win in 2017 — and its first-ever award in the Asia-Pacific category.

The company attributed the achievement to its advanced AI memory technologies, including high bandwidth memory, or HBM — a core component for AI accelerators that enables faster data processing — which helped it overcome an industrywide downturn to deliver a strong performance.

According to SK hynix, strategic investments and global partnerships have led to record-breaking results. As of the third quarter of 2025, cumulative sales reached 64 trillion won ($43.4 billion) with an operating profit of 28 trillion won, already nearing or surpassing the previous annual records set in 2024. Notably, the company successfully transitioned to a "net cash position" this year, signaling robust financial health.

Leveraging this financial stability, SK hynix is accelerating infrastructure investments. The company plans to start HBM mass production next year at its Cheongju M15X fab in North Chungcheong Province, where the clean room was opened ahead of schedule in October. Construction is also underway for the first fab at the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster in Gyeonggi Province.

“Despite the industrywide downturn two years ago, we have overcome challenges through our superior AI memory technology, including HBM,” the company said. “We will continue to grow by maintaining overwhelming technological leadership.”

Kim Ju-seon, president and head of AI infrastructure at SK hynix, added, "As a 'Full Stack AI Memory Creator,' we will continue to lead the AI market by creating new value with our customers based on differentiated technology."