Seoul saw its first snowfall of the 2025 autumn-to-winter season on Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The first snow arrived eight days later than last year and 14 days later than the 1991- 2020 average.

Snowfall exceeded 5 centimeters per hour in parts of Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, prompting authorities to issue heavy snow advisories.

Snow is expected to continue through midnight Friday across the central regions of the Korean Peninsula. In response, the Central Disaster and Safety Task Force activated its level 1 snow response at 6 p.m.