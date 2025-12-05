"Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution"

(Japan)

Opened Dec. 3

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Shota Goshozono

Special Grade Sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu is ordered to execute Yuji Itadori for crimes committed by the King of Curses.

"The People Upstairs"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 3

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Ha Jung-woo

A couple fed up with their noisy upstairs neighbors invites them down for dinner, only for buried secrets to surface over the course of a single evening, in this remake of Cesc Gay's 2020 comedy.

"The Informant"

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 3

Action/Comedy

Directed by Kim Seok

A compromised informant and a washed-up detective are thrown together after their separate schemes go sideways, forcing the mismatched duo to team up against the smugglers hunting them both.

"Zootopia 2"

(US)

Opened Nov. 26

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard

Bunny and fox duo Judy and Nick investigate a mysterious pit viper who becomes the first reptile to enter Zootopia in over a century, in this sequel arriving nine years after the original.