Contemporary holiday setting at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has turned its lobby into a contemporary winter scene for the holiday season, using sculptural trees and warm red, gold, and green tones that echo the property’s modern design. Alongside the decor, the hotel is offering its annual Confections by Four Seasons program, available through Jan. 5. The menu includes take-home roasts such as rib-eye and porchetta, priced from 450,000 to 550,000 won, and cakes. Options include Crystal Vanilla (129,000 won), Mont Blanc (99,000 won), Panettone (49,000 won), and the Diamond Four Seasons Leaf (300,000 won).

Festive hampers at Grand Hyatt Seoul

Grand Hyatt Seoul has released its annual set of holiday hampers, a selection that combines homemade desserts with wine or champagne. The range extends from a champagne-focused box featuring Moet & Chandon Imperial to a dessert-heavy option with pound cake, gugelhupf, and stollen, as well as a wine-led version that includes Chateau Jean Faux. The hampers, which begin at 160,000 won, are designed for end-of-year gifting and can be tailored depending on preference.

Spanish jamon at Josun Hotels & Resorts

Josun Hotels & Resorts is running a three-day series that brings together Spanish jamon carving and cocktail pairings across three of its properties. Held through Saturday at The Westin Josun Seoul, L’Escape Hotel and Gravity Seoul Pangyo, the program features carving master Agustin Diaz Camacho and bartenders recognized on Asia’s Best Bars list. Each venue offers jamon iberico bellota platters, small tapas selections, and themed cocktails, with a set of two drinks and a half-size platter also available. Events run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Exhibition by Lee Myung-mi at Lotte Hotel Seoul

Lotte Hotel Seoul is presenting an exhibition by Korean contemporary artist Lee Myung-mi, installed throughout its lobby and public areas through Feb. 11. Lee, who emerged in the 1970s and is known for her long-running “Play” series, is recognized for her use of bold colour and improvisational forms. The hotel has arranged the display across five sections, allowing both guests and non-guests to encounter the pieces while moving through the building. The installation reflects the hotel’s ongoing interest in incorporating art into shared spaces.

Vacation with pets at Sheraton Grand Incheon

Sheraton Grand Incheon has introduced a pet-friendly stay package that incorporates spa-style amenities for dogs. The offer includes an in-room cedar-wood tub, a drying station, towels, and bath items made in collaboration with pet-care brands. Additional items range from bubble shampoo to fruit-based treats and vegan travel-size grooming products. Guests receive a guide to nearby pet-friendly parks and venues, and may choose from deluxe or executive-suite rooms. Prices begin at 471,900 won, with breakfast and lounge access included for those booking executive-level stays.