Min Hee-jin, former CEO of Ador and now head of the newly established K-pop agency Ooak Records, is holding closed-door auditions at a major dance academy in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Sunday.

The move is widely seen as the first concrete step toward creating a new idol group following her split from NewJeans.

Min founded Ooak Records in October and completed corporate registration soon after. The company, registered near Sinsa-dong in southern Seoul, has listed artist management, music and album production, distribution, concert and event planning, and brand management as its business areas. Min is registered as an internal director of the firm.

Ooak Records opened an online audition call through the dance studio's social media for applicants born between 2006 and 2011, regardless of nationality or gender. The criteria indicate the agency is considering both girl group and boy group projects. The deadline for submissions is Thursday at 10 p.m..

Feedback Dance Studio, where Sunday’s audition will be held, is regarded as one of Korea’s top three dance academies. Its crews have appeared on Mnet’s “Street Dance Girls Fighter 2,” and Jam Republic leader Kirsten previously said it was the first place she taught classes in Korea. Kyoka, leader of Osaka team O.G. — the winners of “World of Street Woman Fighter” — has also held special classes there. Black.Q, known for directing NewJeans’ performances, has taught at the studio as well.

Once referred to as “NewJeans' mom” for her close relationship with the group, Min publicly expressed support for the members after they announced their intention to return to Ador on Nov. 12. Although Ador has yet to complete individual meetings with Minji, Hanni and Danielle and has not finalized a full-group comeback, industry observers view Min and NewJeans as having gone their separate ways.

NewJeans announced the unilateral termination of their contract with Ador in November last year, citing a breakdown in trust. Min, who had been dismissed from her role as CEO in August amid her conflict with parent company Hybe, was widely viewed as influencing parts of the dispute, though she denied directing the members’ actions.

After more than 10 months of legal proceedings, the Seoul Central District Court in October upheld the validity of the exclusive contract between Ador and NewJeans, dismissing the members’ claims and paving the way for the group’s continued activities under Ador.